Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Melbourne Victory and Macarthur FC will battle for three points in an Australian A-League matchday 16 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways following a 1-1 draw away to Newcastle Jets last weekend. Roderick gave them the lead in the 20th minute while Apostolos Stametelopoulos missed from the spot in the 33rd minute. The 24-year-old made amends by scoring the equalizer with two minutes left on the clock.

Macarthur FC, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 4-3 home win over WS Wanderers. A thrilling first half saw six goals scored in a 3-3 draw at halftime with Lachlan Brook and Valere Germain starring with a brace and assist. Germain completed his spectacular showing by completing his hat-trick for the match-winner.

The victory saw the Bulls climb above their visitors into fourth spot with 25 points to show for their efforts in 16 games. Melbourne Victory are two points and one spot above them in the table.

Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on seven occasions in the past. Melbourne Victory lead 4-2 while one game ended in a draw.

That draw came in their most recent clash in November 2023 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.

Macarthur's last seven league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Melbourne Victory are unbeaten across 15 league games played this season, drawing nine games in this sequence including each of the last four.

Seven of Macarthur FC's last nine games have produced three goals or more.

Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Melbourne Victory are one of two undefeated sides in the league this season but they have been hampered by a streak of four successive draws. Nevertheless, Tony Popovic's side are just three points off the summit and have a game in hand.

Macarthur FC's games have been highly entertaining, with each of their last four witnessing at least four goals scored. The Bulls are winless in the last five head-to-head games after winning their first two games against Melbourne Victory.

We are backing the home side to claim all three points with a multi-goal victory and goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 3-1 Macarthur

Tip 1 - Melbourne Victory to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Melbourne Victory to score in both halves