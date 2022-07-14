Melbourne Victory vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Manchester United are back in action with another club friendly this week as they take on Melbourne Victory on Thursday. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past year and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Melbourne Victory vs Manchester United Preview

Melbourne Victory secured a second-place finish in the A-League standings last season and have shown tremendous improvement over the past year. The hosts suffered a 4-1 defeat in the semi-finals at the hands of local rivals Western United, however, and will look to avoid a similar result this week.

Manchester United, on the other hand, finished in sixth place in the Premier League standings last season and face a daunting rebuild under Erik ten Hag this year. The Red Devils stunned Liverpool with a 4-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Melbourne Victory vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Melbourne Victory have never a match against Manchester United and will need to adapt to Erik ten Hag's flamboyant style of play this week.

After a run of three defeats against Liverpool that saw them concede a total of 13 goals, Manchester United managed to post a 4-0 scoreline against their rivals in pre-season.

Manchester United have won only three of their last five matches in all competitions and have plenty of work to do ahead of the new season.

Melbourne Victory won 13 of their 26 matches in the A-League last season - only one behind league-leaders and local rivals Melbourne City.

Manchester United scored and conceded 57 goals apiece in the Premier League last season and were the only team in the competition to have a goal difference of zero.

Melbourne Victory were unbeaten in their last 16 regular-season matches in the A-League before their comprehensive defeat against Western United in the playoffs.

Melbourne Victory vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have made their intentions clear in the transfer market and have begun their pre-season on the perfect note under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils have a few issues to address at the moment and will look to make the most of their tour.

Melbourne Victory will be hurting from their semi-final failure last season and have a point to prove in this match. Manchester United are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-3 Manchester United

Melbourne Victory vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jadon Sancho to score - Yes

