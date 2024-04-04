Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024 

Melbourne Victory will trade tackles with city rivals Melbourne City in an Australian A-League matchday 23 clash on Saturday.

The 'home side' are coming off a 2-1 victory over Perth Glory at the same venue last weekend. Bruno Fornaroli scored a brace while Daniel Bennie halved the deficit just past the hour-mark.

Melbourne City, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Central Coast Mariners. They took the lead through Tolgay Arslan's 50th-minute strike but Angel Torres drew the game level from the spot just four minutes later. Maximilien Balard scored the match-winner in the third minute of injury time.

The defeat left the City Blues in seventh spot in the table, having garnered 30 points from 23 games. Melbourne Victory are third with 38 points to show for their efforts in 23 games.

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 44th meeting between the two sides. They are split down the middle with 15 wins apiece while 13 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in February when they canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Five of Melbourne Victory's last six games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of Melbourne City's last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Melbourne Victory's last six league games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Melbourne City's last five league games have been goalless at the break.

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne Victory have won just one of the last five head-to-head games and are winless in the last three. However, they are the more in-form side and will fancy their chances of getting one over their city rivals.

Melbourne City find themselves outside the playoff spots. The fact that this is designated as an away game does not bode well for them as they are winless in their last six games on their travels (five losses).

This might not count for much though, with both sides sharing the same stadium (AAMI Park). We are backing Victory to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-1 Melbourne City

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Melbourne Victory to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half