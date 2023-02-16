Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2023

Last-placed Melbourne Victory will square off against league leaders and local rivals Melbourne City in the A-League at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams last met in the league in December but the game had to be abandoned following a pitch invasion by fans in the 22nd minute. Flares were thrown and in the aftermath, City goalkeeper Tom Glover was struck in the face by a metal bucket.

Melbourne Victory failed to build on their 3-1 win over Wellington Phoenix a fortnight ago as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against the Newcastle Jets last Sunday. Melbourne City, on the other hand, made it two wins in a row last Saturday as goals from Jordan Bos, Valon Berisha, Matthew Leckie, and Florin Berenguer helped them to a 4-2 away win over Sydney.

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have crossed paths 39 times in all competitions since 2010. The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment, with 14 wins for both teams while the spoils have been shared 11 times.

Melbourne City have suffered just one defeat in their last meetings against Victory and emerged victorious when they last met at Saturday's venue earlier this season in October, recording a 2-0 win.

Victory have recorded just one win in their last eight league outings, suffering six defeats in that period as well. City, on the other hand, are undefeated in their last seven league games.

City have scored 18 goals in their last six league outings, while Victory have scored 16 goals in their 15 league games thus far.

City have the best-attacking record in the A-League this term, scoring 37 goals in 15 games, and also have the second-best defensive record in the competition, conceding 14 goals in that period.

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne Victory have scored eight goals in their last four games at Saturday's venue and are expected to find the back of the net in this match as well. They have just one win to their name this year and might struggle here.

City have enjoyed a prolific run in their recent games, scoring 13 goals in their last three league outings. Interestingly, they have also conceded eight goals in these games.

City have recorded back-to-back wins in the league and, considering their current goalscoring form, we expect them to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-3 Melbourne City

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne City

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Jamie Maclaren to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

