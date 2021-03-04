Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of important matches this weekend as Melbourne City lock horns with Melbourne Victory at the Marvel Stadium on Saturday. The two local rivals have been inconsistent this season and will want to prove a point in this fixture.

Melbourne Victory are rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings at the moment and cannot afford to drop points this weekend. The home side suffered a disappointing 4-3 defeat last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, are currently in seventh place in the league table and will be intent on securing a top-six finish this season. The Melbourne outfit eased past Western Sydney Wanderers in its previous game and will want a similar result in this match.

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a slight head-to-head advantage over Melbourne City and have won 13 games out of a total of 32 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed 11 victories against their rivals and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Melbourne City. Melbourne Victory scored a late consolation goal on the day and will want to put in a better performance this weekend.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-L-L

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-L-L

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Team News

Melbourne Victory have a strong squad

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have a new-look squad this season and will want their recruits to make a statement in this fixture. Marco Rojas has recovered from his injury and will be available for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Scott Jamieson is an important player for Melbourne City

Melbourne City

Andrew Nabbout has recovered from his hamstring injury and will be included in the squad for the game against Melbourne Victory. Melbourne City were impressive against Western Sydney Wanderers and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Adama Traore, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne Victory have endured a particularly difficult start to their campaign and will need to turn their season around this month. The home side is not at its best at the moment and will have to work hard to take something away from this fixture.

The likes of Florin Berenguer and Jamie Maclaren have been impressive this season and will want to make their mark on this fixture. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-3 Melbourne City

