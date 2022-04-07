×
Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Melbourne City take on Melbourne Victory this weekend
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
Modified Apr 07, 2022 05:30 PM IST
Preview

The A-League features another edition of the Melbourne Derby this weekend as Melbourne City take on Melbourne Victory on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Melbourne City are at the top of the A-League standings and have been in impressive form this season. The reigning champions stunned Sydney FC with a 4-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight so far. The home side edged Perth Glory to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 13 games apiece out of a total of 36 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two local rivals took place last month and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams wasted chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: W-W-D-D-D

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-W-D

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Team News

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns
Melbourne Victory

Matt Acton and Robbie Kruse are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Roderick Miranda has served his suspension over the past week and will be available for selection.

Injured: Matt Acton, Robbie Kruse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City are in good form
Melbourne City

Melbourne City are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for the game against Melbourne Victory this weekend. Scott Jamieson has recovered from his injury and could feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Kelava; Jason Davidson, Brendan Hamill, Matthew Spiranovic, Jason Geria; Joshua Brilliante, Jay Barnett; Ben Folami, Jake Brimmer, Marco Rojas; Nicholas D’Agostino

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Jordan Bos, Jordon Hall, Curtis Good, Kerrin Stokes; Aiden O'Neill, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Andrew Nabbout, Stefan Colakovski

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne City are back at the top of the league table but will need to work hard to stay ahead of an in-form Western United side. The hosts have lethal attacking players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Melbourne Victory have punched above their weight this season and will be confident of another positive result this weekend. Melbourne City are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand in this game.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-2 Melbourne City

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
