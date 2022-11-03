Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2022

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Melbourne Victory lock horns with Newcastle Jets in an important clash at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Preview

Newcastle Jets are currently in fourth place in the A-League standings and have managed to step up to the plate so far this season. After a strong start to their campaign, the Jets slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Western Sydney Wanderers in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride in the A-League this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against a ten-man Brisbane City outfit last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Melbourne Victory have a slight edge over Newcastle Jets and have won 21 out of the 51 matches that have been played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle Jets' 20 victories.

Newcastle Jets have conceded at least one goal in each of their last seven matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming against Macarthur FC in May this year.

The last three matches between Newcastle Jets and Melbourne Victory have produced 2-1 margins, with the previous clean sheet in this fixture coming in February 2021.

Melbourne Victory have scored only three goals in their four games this season - the second-lowest tally in the A-League ahead of Brisbane Roar.

Newcastle Jets have won only three of their last seven matches in all competitions and will need to step up in this fixture.

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Newcastle Jets made an impressive start to their season but were pegged back by a poor performance last week. The Jets have a good squad at their disposal and have a point to prove this week.

Melbourne Victory can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best this season. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw on Friday.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-1 Newcastle Jets

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Newcastle Jets to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Reno Piscopo to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes