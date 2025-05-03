Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Melbourne Victory will welcome Newcastle Jets to the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in their final A-League match of the regular season on Sunday. Victory can still finish second in the standings as long as Melbourne City, Western Sydney Wanderers, and Western United lose their games. Newcastle will look to conclude their league campaign with a win.

Ad

The hosts lost 2-0 at home to Premiers Auckland last month and bounced back with a 2-1 away win over Macarthur last week. Ryan Teague and Kasey Bos added goals in the first half to give them a two-goal lead and Chris Ikonomidis bagged a consolation goal for Macarthur.

The visitors have seen a drop in form, winning just one of their last six league games. They suffered a second consecutive loss last week, falling to a 1-0 home loss to the Western Sydney Wanderers. They failed to score for the first time since December and will look to return to goal-scoring ways.

Ad

Trending

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 61 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with Victory having a narrow 25-24 lead in wins and 12 games ending in draws.

Victory have outscored Newcastle 43-42 in 25 league games and also have the better defensive record, conceding eight fewer goals (35).

Melbourne Victory have won four of their last six home games while keeping three clean sheets.

Newcastle Jets have lost just one of their last five away games. Notably, they have scored at least two goals in four games during that period.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last six league games, suffering two losses.

Ad

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Big V have won three of their last four games, scoring 10 goals, and will look to continue that prolific run here. This is a must-win match for them, as a win here will keep their slim hopes of finishing second in the league table alive and might help them secure the coveted berth in the AFC Champions League Elite phase.

Ad

The Jets have lost three of their last four games and failed to score after 18 games last week. Notably, five of their eight wins in the league this season have been registered away from home.

Big V have won their last two home meetings against the Jets, and considering the visitors' drop in form, we back Victory to come out on top here.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-1 Newcastle Jets

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne Victory to win

Ad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More