Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Melbourne Victory take on Newcastle Jets on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Newcastle Jets are in 10th place in the A-League standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far. The Jets suffered a 4-2 defeat against Melbourne City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Wellington Phoenix this week and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a slight edge over Newcastle Jets and have won 20 out of 49 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed 19 victories against Melbourne Victory and will need to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Melbourne Victory. Newcastle Jets gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L-D-D-W-D

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-L-W

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Chris Ikonomidis has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection. Matthew Spiranovic and Roderick Miranda are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Matthew Spiranovic, Roderick Miranda

Unavailable: None

Newcastle Jets have a good squad

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets also have no injury concerns and have a fully-fit squad at their disposal. The Jets have made several additions to their team and have a point to prove this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Acton; Aisen Ishak, Leigh Broxham, Edmond Lupancu, Stefan Nigro; Joshua Brilliante, Jay Barnett; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Lleyton Brooks; Francesco Margiotta

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jack Duncan; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dylan Murnane; Jordan O'Doherty; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Samuel Silvera, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Melbourne Victory have consistently punched above their weight so far this season and are in good form at the moment. The away side has been held to a few draws in recent weeks and will need to be clinical in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets have struggled this season and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this game. Melbourne Victory are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-0 Newcastle Jets

