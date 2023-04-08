Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9, 2023 

Melbourne Victory and Perth Glory will battle for three points in an Australian A League matchday 23 fixture on Sunday (April 9).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at city rivals Melbourne City last weekend. Aiden O'Neill was the star of the show, as his brace guided his team to victory, while Nishan Velupillay scored a late consolation.

Perth, meanwhile, had a 2-1 comeback home win over Macarthur FC. Lachlan Rose put the visitors ahead just before half-time before second half strikes from Adam Taggart and Mark Beevers saw the Glory emerge victorious.

The win took them to seventh spot in the standings, having garnered 27 points from 22 games. Melbourne, meanwhile, sit in 11th spot with 24 points to show for their efforts after 22 outings.

Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 53rd meeting between the two sides. Melbourne have a slightly better record with 21 wins to Perth's 20.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 saw Perth win 3-1 at home.

Six of their last eight meetings have produced at least three goals.

Perth are on an eight-game winless streak away from home, losing six.

Five of Melbourne's last six home games have had goals at both ends.

Melbourne's last four games have had goals in both halves.

Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Prediction

Melbourne might sit second-from-bottom of the table, but they have a shot at finishing in the top six. They're three points behind seventh-placed Perth Glory, and a win here will put them within touching distance of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Perth's poor away record could count against them, with Ruben Zatkovich's side winless in eight road games.

There's little to choose from between the two sides, and they will each fancy their chances of getting the win. However, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Melbourne 2-2 Perth

Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip: Both halves to produce over 1.5 goals

