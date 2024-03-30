Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024

The action continues in round 22 of the Australian A-League as Melbourne Victory and Perth Glory go head-to-head at the AAMI Park on Sunday (March 31).
Melbourne were left spitting feathers just before the international break, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by rock-bottom Western United after conceding a 90th-minute equaliser.
That followed a 2-1 victory over Adelaide United at the Coopers Stadium on March 9, which snapped their two-game losing streak. With 35 points from 22 games, Melbourne are third in the A-League, level on points with fourth-placed Macarthur.
Perth, meanwhi,e, failed to find their feet last time out, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Western Sydney Wanderers at home. Alen Stajcic’s side have gone four games without a win, losing twice, since a 3-2 victory over Brisbane Roar in February.
With 21 points from as many games, Perth are tenth in the league, just two points above rock-bottom Western United.
Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- In their last 57 meetings, Melbourne lead Perth 13-11.
- Melbourne are unbeaten in four games against the Glory, winning two since a 3-1 loss in January 2023.
- Perth have won one of their last 10 A-League away games, losing six, since October.
- The Victory have won two of their last 11 league games, losing three, since January.
Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Prediction
Their last four meetings have produced a combined 12 goals, so expect another action-packed contest. The Victory should come away with all three points and extend their recent dominance over Perth.
Prediction: Melbourne 3-1 Perth
Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Melbourne to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Melbourne's last five games.)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of the Victory’s last five outings.)