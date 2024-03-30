Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024

The action continues in round 22 of the Australian A-League as Melbourne Victory and Perth Glory go head-to-head at the AAMI Park on Sunday (March 31).

Melbourne were left spitting feathers just before the international break, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by rock-bottom Western United after conceding a 90th-minute equaliser.

That followed a 2-1 victory over Adelaide United at the Coopers Stadium on March 9, which snapped their two-game losing streak. With 35 points from 22 games, Melbourne are third in the A-League, level on points with fourth-placed Macarthur.

Perth, meanwhi,e, failed to find their feet last time out, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Western Sydney Wanderers at home. Alen Stajcic’s side have gone four games without a win, losing twice, since a 3-2 victory over Brisbane Roar in February.

With 21 points from as many games, Perth are tenth in the league, just two points above rock-bottom Western United.

Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 57 meetings, Melbourne lead Perth 13-11.

Melbourne are unbeaten in four games against the Glory, winning two since a 3-1 loss in January 2023.

Perth have won one of their last 10 A-League away games, losing six, since October.

The Victory have won two of their last 11 league games, losing three, since January.

Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Prediction

Their last four meetings have produced a combined 12 goals, so expect another action-packed contest. The Victory should come away with all three points and extend their recent dominance over Perth.

Prediction: Melbourne 3-1 Perth

Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Melbourne's last five games.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of the Victory’s last five outings.)