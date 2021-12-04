Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Perth Glory take on Melbourne Victory on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting starts to their campaigns and will want to win this game.

Perth Glory are in 10th place in the A-League standings and have struggled this season. The Western Australian outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Western United last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The hosts eased past Brisbane Roar by a 3-0 margin in their previous league game and will want a similar result in this match.

Melbourne Victory @gomvfc



Who was there for our 2-1 extra-time win in the 2012/13 elimination final?



We've played some classics against Perth Glory!
Who was there for our 2-1 extra-time win in the 2012/13 elimination final?

Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a slight edge over Perth Glory and have won 18 out of 46 matches played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed 17 victories against Melbourne Victory and will want to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous match between the two A-League outfits took place last month and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: W-W

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-D

Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Team News

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Matt Acton and Matthew Spiranovic are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Chris Ikonomidis and Roderick Miranda are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Matt Acton, Matthew Spiranovic

Doubtful: Chris Ikonomidis, Roderick Miranda

Suspended: None

Daniel Sturridge has joined Perth Glory

Perth Glory

Brad Jones has picked up an injury and will not be able to play a part in this game. Daniel Sturridge is also injured and will be excluded from Perth Glory's squad this weekend.

Injured: Brad Jones, Daniel Sturridge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Kelava; Jason Davidson, Leigh Broxham, Jason Geria, Brendan Hamill; Joshua Brillante, Rai Marchan; Marco Rojas, Jake Brimmer, Ben Folami; Nick D’Agostino

Perth Glory FC @PerthGloryFC

Head Coach Richard Garcia looks ahead to Sunday's big clash with the navy-and-whites at AAMI Park.

View the full media conference here:

Victory In Sight...
Head Coach Richard Garcia looks ahead to Sunday's big clash with the navy-and-whites at AAMI Park.

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liam Reddy; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Luke Bodnar; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory Prediction

Perth Glory have revamped their squad in the transfer market and need to make a statement of intent on Sunday. With Daniel Sturridge injured at the moment, the likes of Andy Keogh and Bruno Fornaroli will have to step up for the away side.

Melbourne Victory struggled last season but seem to have resolved many of their issues in recent weeks. The hosts are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-1 Perth Glory

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi