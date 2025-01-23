Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2025

Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC get round 16 of the Australian A-League underway when they square off at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday. The two sides locked horns a little under one month ago, with the Sky Blues claiming an emphatic 3-0 victory at the Allianz Stadium.

Melbourne Victory failed to arrest their slump in form last Saturday when they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Adelaide United at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Arthur Diles’ side have failed to taste victory in six consecutive games, losing three and claiming three draws — having won five of the six matches preceding this run.

Melbourne Victory have picked up 19 points from their 13 A-League matches so far to sit seventh in the league standings, just two points adrift of the final playoff spot.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, were on the losing end of a seven-goal thriller last weekend when they were beaten 4-3 by Brisbane Roar at the Allianz Stadium.

Before that, Ufuk Talay’s men were on a six-game unbeaten run, picking up three wins and three draws since suffering back-to-back defeats against Central Coast Mariners and Western United in December.

Sydney have picked up 21 points from their 14 A-League matches to sit fifth in the league standings, level on points with sixth-placed Macarthur.

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 64 meetings between the sides, Sydney FC boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Melbourne Victory have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 21 occasions.

Sydney FC have failed to win their last four away matches, losing one and claiming three draws since a pulsating 3-2 victory at Brisbane Roar on November 1.

Melbourne Victory have lost just one of their six home games this season while picking up three wins and two draws so far.

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Prediction

Looking at previous meetings between Melbourne Victory and Sydney, we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium with plenty of goalmouth action.

Sydney are unbeaten in six of their last seven away games against Melbourne and we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-2 Sydney FC

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Melbourne’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last six outings)

