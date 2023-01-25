Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2023

In a clash between two teams from the lower end of the A-League table, Melbourne Victory will entertain Sydney FC at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts are winless in their last five league games and suffered a 3-1 defeat against Perth Glory on Saturday as they remained in last place in the league table. They have one game in hand over the visitors and if they can secure a win in this game, they will climb up to 10th place in the league table.

Sydney FC are winless in their last three games and fell to a 1-0 loss against Western United last time around. They fell just short of securing a point from the game as substitute Alessandro Diamanti scored the winning goal for Western in the 86th minute.

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting in the 57th edition of the Big Blue derby. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings and enjoy a 23-17 lead in wins while 16 games have ended in draws.

Melbourne Victory are unbeaten in their last three meetings against Sydney and recorded a 3-2 away win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Interestingly, they have picked up just one win in their last nine home games against the visitors, suffering six defeats in that period.

Melbourne Victory have picked up just one win in their home games in the A-League this season, failing to score in three of the four games in that period.

Sydney, on the other hand, have scored in six of their seven away games in the A-League this season.

Both teams have the second-worst attacking stats in the league, scoring just 11 goals thus far.

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Prediction

Both teams have struggled for form in their recent games, with the hosts failing to score in two of their last five games and Sydney failing to find the back of the net in three of their last five games. Both teams have picked up just one win in their last six games and might struggle here.

The last six meetings between the two teams at Thursday's venue have produced over 2.5 goals and we expect this game to end in a high-scoring draw as well.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-2 Sydney FC

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Sydney to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

