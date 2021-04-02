Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Sydney FC will be looking to get their campaign back on track while Melbourne Victory are seeking to snap a five-game winless run when the sides square off at AAMI Park on Sunday in the A-League.

The defending champions have been knocked off their perch this season following a disappointing run and languish in mid-table.

With just five wins from 13 games, the Sky Blues are in sixth position with 19 points, but have a game in hand over fifth-placed Western Sydney Wanderers.

Melbourne will still seem like the underdogs in this contest, as they're at the bottom of the standings with just two wins so far.

Having staved off the ignominy of finishing last in the previous season, the Boys in Blue are left to do it all over again, and remain the only side yet to hit double-digits in terms of points accrued.

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Head-To-Head

There have been 53 clashes between the sides and the spoils have been closely shared, with Melbourne winning 16 times and Sydney defeating them on 18 occasions.

In their last encounter, which was also in Melbourne, the Sky Blues ran out 4-1 victors en route to becoming the league champions.

Advertisement

Melbourne Victory Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Sydney FC Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-L

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Team News

Melbourne Victory

Head coach Grant Brenber revealed that Storm Roux came off with a slight niggle in the last match, so his participation on Sunday is doubtful.

Aaron Anderson sustained a knock to the head in the same match but it was not serious. Ryan Shotton sprained his knee and will be assessed before the match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Storm Roux, Ryan Shotton

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🗣️ Brebs provides an update on our defensive players ahead of Easter Sunday's home fixture at AAMI Park #MVFC #Since05 pic.twitter.com/YLFoIFP22M — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) April 1, 2021

Sydney FC

Rhyan Grant will return to the fold after serving his suspension last time out, but the Sky Blues have a few injury concerns.

Trent Buhagiar and Christopher Zuvela are still not match-fit and will hence remain sidelined.

Injured: Trent Buhagiar and Christopher Zuvela

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory (4-2-3-1): Matt Acton; Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio, Nick Ansell, Dylan Ryan, Adama Traore; Jay Barnett, Jacob Butterfield; Callum McManaman, Jake Brimmer, Robbie Kruse; Elvis Kamsoba.

Advertisement

Sydney FC (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Ben Warland, Ryan McGowan, Alex Wilkinson, Joel King; Anthony Caceres, Luke Brattan, Paulo Retre, Milos Ninkovic; Bobo, Luke Ivanovic.

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Prediction

Sydney aren't in good shape at the moment but have been strong defensively and should keep the hosts out and secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 0-1 Sydney FC