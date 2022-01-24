Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22 

The A-League is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Melbourne Victory take on Sydney FC on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Sydney FC are in seventh place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Perth Glory last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Adelaide United in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways this week.

Melbourne Victory



"Football has a unique power to shape Australia." Director of Football John Didulica on the importance of our U-NITE Multicultural celebration tomorrow night.

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a good record against Sydney FC and have won 20 out of 53 matches played between the two teams. Sydney FC have managed 16 victories against Melbourne Victory and will need to cut the deficit this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Sydney FC. Melbourne Victory were poor on the day and have a point to prove on Tuesday.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: D-W-D-W-L

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: L-D-W-W-L

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Team News

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Chris Ikonomidis is currently injured and has been ruled out of this fixture. Roderick Miranda is also carrying a knock and might not feature against Sydney FC this week.

Injured: Chris Ikonomidis

Doubtful: Roderick Miranda

Unavailable: None

Sydney FC have a strong squad

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo, Adam Le Fondre, Connor O'Toole, Kosta Barbarouses, and Chris Zuvela remain fitness concerns for Sydney FC and will not be risked in this fixture. Luke Brattan picked up an injury in last month's FFA Cup match and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Connor O'Toole, Kosta Barbarouses, Chris Zuvela, Adam Le Fondre, Calem Nieuwenhof

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Acton; Aisen Ishak, Leigh Broxham, Edmond Lupancu, Stefan Nigro; Joshua Brilliante, Jay Barnett; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Lleyton Brooks; Francesco Margiotta

Sydney FC



Maccas Monday Moments! Moments from the week that was. We're back in action tomorrow night as we take on the Victory in the first 'Big Blue' of the season.

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Patrick Yazbek, Milos Ninkovic; Trent Buhagiar, Bobo

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC Prediction

Melbourne Victory have consistently punched above their weight so far this season and are in excellent form at the moment. The hosts were kept at bay by Adelaide United and will need to step up in this fixture.

Sydney FC are yet to hit their stride so far and have a point to prove in the coming weeks. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-2 Sydney FC

