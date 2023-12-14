Melbourne Victory vs Sydney Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023

Melbourne Victory will welcome rivals Sydney to the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

The hosts extended their unbeaten run in the A-League to seven games last week, registering a win over Western Sydney Wanderers in a seven-goal thriller. Veteran striker Bruno Fornaroli scored four goals to help his team to a 4-3 win. Victory recorded their first win after four consecutive draws and will look to continue this form in the second edition of the Big Blue this season.

The visitors suffered their fifth loss of the league campaign last week, losing 2-0 at home to Macarthur. Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was sent off in the 15th minute and will serve a suspension in its crucial meeting.

The two teams met in the campaign opener, with Victory recording a 2-0 away win. They will look to repeat that feat at home.

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 63rd edition of The Big Blue. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 25 wins to their name. The hosts are not far behind with 19 wins to their name and 18 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have three wins in their last five meetings against the visitors, who have two wins in that period.

The hosts have the second-best attacking record in the A-League this season, scoring 16 goals in seven games, twice as many as the visitors.

Melbourne Victory are winless in their last five home meetings against Sydney, suffering four defeats. They have scored just four goals in these games while shipping in 14 goals.

The visitors have lost five defeats in the league this season, failing to score in these defeats as well.

Interestingly, the hosts have not kept clean sheets in the league since their 2-0 win over the visitors in the campaign opener.

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney Prediction

Big V have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, drawing four of their seven games thus far. They have drawn two of their three home games this season. Interestingly, they have just one win in their last 10 home meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

Tony Popovic has named an unchanged squad for the match from their 4-3 win over Western Sydney Wanderers, so he should field a strong starting XI.

The Sky Blues have been inconsistent in the league campaign thus far and have two wins and defeats apiece in their last four league outings. With five defeats in seven league games thus far, they are in 10th place in the standings. They have failed to score in three of their four away games this season and might struggle here.

Ufuk Talay will be without the services of Andrew Redmayne through suspension and Wataru Kamijo is sidelined with a back injury. Jack Rodwell, Jaiden Kucharski, and Max Burgess are back from their respective ailments and are in contention to start here.

While the visitors have a good record in away meetings against Victory, considering the current form of the two teams, a comfortable win seems to be on the cards for the hosts.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-1 Sydney

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne Victory to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Fornaroli to score or assist any time - Yes