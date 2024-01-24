Melbourne Victory vs Sydney Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2024

Melbourne Victory will invite rivals Sydney to the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the latest edition of the Big Blue in the A-League on Friday.

The hosts maintained their unbeaten record in the league last week, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wellington Phoenix in a top-of-the-table clash. Phoenix were reduced to 10 men as Tim Payne was sent off in the first half.

The numerical advantage allowed Victory to break the deadlock in the 79th minute, with Connor Chapman scoring his first goal of the season. Late drama ensued as Phoenix were awarded a penalty in injury time and Alex Rufer converted from the spot to equalize for the league leaders.

The visitors narrowly lost to Adelaide United, roughly a fortnight ago, in a seven-goal thriller and bounced back with a thumping 4-0 home win over the Newcastle Jets last week.

Patrick Wood opened the scoring in the 40th minute and in-form winger Joe Lolley doubled their lead in the 66th minute. Max Burgess also got in on the action and, after assisting Wood's opener, he bagged a three-minute brace.

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 64th edition of the Big Blue across all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 25 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 20 wins and 18 games have ended in draws.

They have already met twice this season, with Melbourne Victory recording back-to-back wins with an aggregate score of 5-0. Interestingly, Sydney had recorded back-to-back wins in two of their three meetings against the hosts last season.

Both teams have enjoyed a good goalscoring run in the league this season, with 26 goals for the hosts and 24 goals for the visitors in 13 games.

Four of the hosts' last five league games have produced under 2.5 goals. The visitors, on the other hand, have seen over 2.5 goals in their last six league outings.

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney Prediction

Big V have struggled in front of the goal in the absence of top-scorer Bruno Fornaroli, scoring one goal apiece in their last two games, which have ended in draws. They will play for the first time at home in 2024 and will look to leave a good account of themselves.

Interestingly, they have just one win in their last six home meetings against the visitors, suffering four losses, with that win coming in December.

The Sky Blues have found their goalscoring boots recently, scoring 16 goals in their last five league games, and recording four wins. They kept their first clean sheet of the season in their 4-0 win over Newcastle Jets last week and will look to build on that form.

Head coach Ufuk Talay expects Robert Mak back from a lengthy injury layoff and the winger is expected to make an appearance from the bench. His presence would be a huge boost for the visitors.

The meetings between the two traditional rivals are always an entertaining affair and this edition of the Big Blue takes place on Australia Day, adding to the appeal of the match.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a high-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-2 Sydney

Melbourne Victory vs Sydney Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Joe Lolley to score or assist any time - Yes