Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2025

Melbourne Victory will welcome Wellington Phoenix to the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the A-League on Friday. Victory have seven wins in 16 league games and are in sixth place in the league table with 25 points. Phoenix have registered five wins and are in 10th place with 19 points.

The hosts saw their winning streak end after two games last week, as they suffered a 3-0 away loss to Newcastle Jets. They conceded at least three goals for the third time in five games and will look to improve upon that record.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four league outings, playing three draws. They played Brisbane Roar in the league last week and played out a 1-1 stalemate. Isaac Hughes scored his first goal of the season in the 61st minute and Henry Hore equalized for Roar 10 minutes later.

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 55 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 27 wins. Phoenix have 14 wins and 14 games have ended in draws.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals with the visitors keeping three clean sheets.

Phoenix have the second-worst goalscoring record in the A-League this season, scoring 16 goals, eight fewer than the hosts.

Melbourne Victory are unbeaten in their last 12 home meetings against the visitors.

Wellington Phoenix have won just one of their last six league games, with three ending in draws.

Three of Wellington's five wins in the A-League this season have been registered in their travels.

Victory are unbeaten in their last eight home games in the A-League. They have scored at least two goals in six games during that period.

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Big V have seen conclusive results in their last five league games, suffering three losses. They have won just two of their last nine league games. They have registered one win in their last six meetings against the visitors, with that triumph coming away from home last season. They are unbeaten at home in this fixture since 2018 and are strong favorites.

The Nix head into the match on a four-game unbeaten streak and will look to avoid a loss here. They have lost three of their last four away games, conceding nine goals, and will look to improve upon that record.

Melbourne have an impressive home record against Phoenix and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-1 Wellington Phoenix

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne Victory to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

