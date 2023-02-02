Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2023

Melbourne Victory and Wellington Phoenix go head-to-head at AAMI Park as round 15 of the Australian A-League gets underway on Friday.

The Victory are currently on a six-game winless run and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Melbourne Victory failed to stop the rot last Thursday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Sydney FC on home turf.

The Victory have now lost five of their last six league matches and picked up just one point from 18 since December’s 1-0 win at Macarthur.

With 11 points from 13 matches, Melbourne Victory are currently rooted to the bottom of the A-League table, albeit with one game in hand.

Elsewhere, Wellington Phoenix were left spitting feathers last time out as they were forced to a 2-2 draw by Perth Glory after bottling a two-goal lead.

Prior to that, the Phoenix were on a three-game winning run, claiming victories over Sydney FC, Brisbane Roar and Central Coast Mariners respectively.

With 21 points from 14 matches, Wellington Phoenix are currently fourth in the league table, but could rise up to second place with all three points this weekend.

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 47 meetings between the sides, Melbourne Victory hold an upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

The Victory are unbeaten in nine consecutive home matches against Wellington Phoenix, claiming five wins and four draws since a 3-2 loss in March 2015.

The Phoenix are unbeaten in their last four A-League matches, picking up three wins and one draw since a 3-1 defeat against Melbourne City in their first outing of the year.

Melbourne Victory have failed to win their last six matches, losing five and claiming one draw in that time.

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Looking at the contrasting form between the sides, Wellington Phoenix will fancy their chances of improving their head-to-head record against Melbourne Victory, who have struggled to grind out results in recent weeks. With that said, we predict an action-packed contest on Friday, with the Phoenix snatching a slender victory.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-2 Wellington Phoenix

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wellington Phoenix

Tip 2: First to score - Wellington Phoenix (The Phoenix have opened the scoring in their last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Wellington Phoenix’s last 10 games)

