Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | November 10th 2023

Second-placed Melbourne Victory will entertain third-placed Wellington Phoenix at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the A-League on Friday.

Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, recording two wins in three games. Interestingly, four teams have seven points to their name after three games in the A-League this season. Adelaide United are at the top of the league standings thanks to their superior goal difference.

The hosts dropped points for the first time this season last week, playing out a 1-1 draw against Adelaide United. Bruno Fornaroli scored in the 28th minute to give Victory the lead which Hiroshi Ibusuki canceled out in the second half. Both teams had a player sent off in the second half and Melbourne Victory defender Roderick Miranda will serve a one-game suspension.

The visitors have registered two wins on the spin since a draw in their campaign opener against Western Sydney Wanderers. They recorded a 5-2 win over Brisbane Roar last time around, with Oskar Zawada bagging a hat-trick.

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 49 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 26 wins to their name. The visitors have 12 wins in this fixture and 11 games have ended in draws.

Victory registered a league double over the visitors last season with a 5-2 win on aggregate.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Melbourne Victory have lost just one of their last six home games in all competitions, recording three wins.

Wellington Phoenix have just one win in their last seven away games in the A-League, suffering four defeats.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 8-7 in three league games thus far. The visitors have the better defensive record, conceding one goal fewer (3).

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Big V have enjoyed a nine-game unbeaten run against the visitors at home, recording five wins. They have kept two clean sheets in their last four home meetings against the visitors. They have the second-best attacking record in the A-League this season, scoring eight times in three games, and are expected to find the back of the net with ease.

The Yellow Army have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league thus far, recording two wins in a row. They have registered just one win in their last seven away games in the A-League and might struggle here. Interestingly, they have failed to score in three of their last four away games in the league.

While both teams have enjoyed a great start to the season, Victory's home record against the visitors gives them the edge in this match and they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-1 Wellington Phoenix

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Fornaroli to score or assist any time - Yes