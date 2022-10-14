Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th October 2022

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches as Western Sydney Wanderers take on Melbourne Victory in an important clash at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Saturday.

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Preview

Melbourne Victory are currently in second place in the A-League standings and have made a positive start to their campaign. The home side edged Sydney FC to a 3-2 victory last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table and have also won their first game of the season. The Wanderers defeated Perth Glory by a narrow 1-0 margin in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Melbourne Victory have a good record against Western Sydney Wanderers and have won 14 out of the 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Wanderers' eight victories.

Melbourne Victory and Western Sydney Wanderers are the only two teams with three points apiece in the A-League this season - they are currently behind league-leaders Melbourne City and will look to win their game in hand.

Western Sydney Wanderers are one of only two teams to have kept clean sheets in their first game of the season - the other team is Macarthur FC.

Western Sydney Wanderers won only six of their 26 matches in the A-League last season and scored only 30 goals in these games - the third-lowest in the competition.

Melbourne Victory are unbeaten in their last 16 regular-season games in the A-League but did suffer defeat in the Australia Cup and the semi-finals of last season's league - both against Western United.

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Melbourne Victory have been in impressive form over the past year and will be intent on adding a trophy to their cabinet this season. The hosts did face a few defensive issues against Sydney FC and will need to present a robust front in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers have shown flashes of their potential in recent months and will need to be at their best this weekend. Melbourne Victory are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne Victory

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Melbourne Victory to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nicholas D’Agostino to score - Yes

