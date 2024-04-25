Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2024

Melbourne Victory invite Western Sydney Wanderers to the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium for their final A-League game of the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday (April 27).

The hosts are assured of a place in the final series and will aim to conclude the regular season with a home win. They are winless in their last two league games, failing to score in both games, and played out a goalless home draw with Brisbane Roar last week.

Sydney, meanwhile, saw a drop in form, suffering three consecutive 2-1 losses. In their previous outing, they lost 2-1 to Melbourne City in a clash for the sixth-place spot. Aftet conceding twice in the first half, they scored through Marcus Younis in the second half.

This is a must-win game for them. They will make it to the final series only if Melbourne City lose to Western United on Sunday.

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 30 times across competitions. Melbourne lead Sydney 15-10.

Melbourne have one win in five meetings with the Wanderers. That win coming in their away meeting in the reverse fixture in December.

Western Sydney have three wins in their last 10 league outings, losing seven.

Melbourne have just losses at home in the A-League this season, with six of their 10 wins coming at home.

Both teams have scored 40 goals in 26 league games. Melbourne have conceded 16 goals fewer, though.

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Melbourne have not scored in their last two games, kosing one. They are winless in two home meetings with Sydney, scoring once.

Sydney, meanwhile,have had consecutive 2-1 defeats. They have one loss in five away meetings in this fixture.

Coach Marko Rudan remains without Brandon Borrello and Tom Beadling because of injuries, but Nicolas Milanovic and Lachie Brook are in contention to start after returning from international duty.

Considering the recent form of both teams and their goalscoring record, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Melbourne 1-1 Sydney

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Fornaroli to score or assist any time - Yes