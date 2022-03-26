Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

In the A-League, Melbourne Victory will host Western Sydney Wanderers at the AAMI Park on Sunday. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, with the Wanderers claiming a comfortable 2-0 win in February’s reverse fixture.

Melbourne Victory have failed to find their feet in the A-League; they were held to a 1-1 draw by Western United on Wednesday. They have failed to win their last four games across competitions, claiming three draws and losing once since a 3-1 victory over Macarthur in February.

With 24 points from 16 games, Melbourne are fifth in the A-League points table, level on points with Sydney FC in the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Western Sydney Wanderers were denied a second consecutive victory in their last outing, in a goalless draw with Adelaide United.

They head into Sunday’s game with just one loss in their last four games, claiming two wins and one draw in this period. This run has seen the Wanderers (19 points from 17 games) rise to tenth place in the log, level on points with ninth-placed Central Coast Mariners.

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-To-Head

With 14 wins from the last 26 meetings between the two teams, Melbourne Victory boast a superior record in this fixture. The Wanderers have picked up eight wins in this period, while four games have ended all square.

Melbourne Victory Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-D-W.

Western Sydney Wanderers Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L.

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Melbourne Victory

Nicholas D’Agostino and Ben Folami are away on international duty with Australia, while Robbie Kruse is recuperating from an injury.

Injured: Robbie Kruse.

Doubtful: Joshua Risdon.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Ben Folami, Nicholas D’Agostino.

Western Sydney Wanderers

Rhys Williams and Vedran Janjetovic are both recuperating from injuries and will sit out Sunday’s game.

Injured: Rhys Williams, Vedran Janjetovic.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XIs

Melbourne Victory (4-2-3-1): Ivan Kelava; Jason Davidson, Roderick Miranda, Brendan Hamill, Jason Geria; Joshua Brilliante, Jay Barnett; Nishan Velupillay, Jake Brimmer, Marco Rojas; Francesco Margiotta.

Western Sydney Wanderers (4-4-2): Daniel Margush; Phillip Cancar, Tomislav Mrcela, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; Keijiro Ogawa, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed.

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Melbourne Victory have suffered a slump in recent weeks. They head into this game in search of a pick-me-up after failing to win their last four games.

Meanwhile, after a slow start to their campaign, the Wanderers appear to have found their rhythm. They have picked up two wins and a draw in their last four games. Nevertheless, the Wanderers could hold their visitors to a share of the spoils on Sunday.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-1 Western Sydney Wanderers.

Edited by Bhargav