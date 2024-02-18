Melbourne Victory vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2024

Melbourne Victory will welcome local rivals Western United to the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the A-League on Tuesday.

The hosts are winless in their last six league outings, and after suffering their first loss of the league earlier this month to Macarthur, they played out a goalless draw against Melbourne City last week. It was their 10th draw of the season, three more than any other side in the campaign thus far.

The visitors registered their first win of the year last week, as goals from Daniel Penha and Noah Botic helped them to a 2-0 home triumph over the Newcastle Jets. It was their first win in eight league games after suffering five losses in that period.

With just three wins in 16 league games thus far, they remain at the bottom of the standings with 11 points to their name. They trail the 11th-placed Newcastle Jets by seven points.

Melbourne Victory vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Melbourne-based rivals have locked horns 14 times thus far and their meetings are often referred to as the Westgate Derby. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, with an 8-4 lead in wins and two games ending in draws.

The visitors are on a four-game winning run against the hosts and secured a league double in the A-League last season with a 3-1 win on aggregate.

Interestingly, just one of Melbourne Victory's four wins in this fixture have come at home, and they have suffered five losses in home meetings against United.

Western United have the worst attacking record in the A-League this season, scoring 15 goals in 16 games, with seven coming on their travels.

On the other hand, the hosts have the best defensive record, conceding 18 times in 17 games.

The visitors are winless in their away games since a 2-1 win over Melbourne City in their campaign opener in October.

Melbourne Victory vs Western United Prediction

The Boys in Blue have struggled recently, and are winless in their last six league games, playing out five draws. They have failed to score in their last two league games and will look to return to winning and goalscoring ways. Nonetheless, they kept their first clean sheet of the year in the draw against Melbourne City and will look to build on that form.

They have suffered four consecutive losses in this fixture and have scored just five times in their last six meetings against the visitors, which is cause for concern.

The visitors returned to winning ways after seven games last week and also kept their first clean sheet of the league campaign in that win. They are winless in their last seven away games in the A-League, failing to score five times in that period while conceding 21 goals.

While Western United have the upper hand in this fixture and five of their eight wins against the hosts have come away from home, they have just one win in their away games this season. Victory have been winless in their last six league outings and have just one win at home in this fixture.

With that in mind and considering the goalscoring form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-1 Western United

Melbourne Victory vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Fornaroli to score or assist any time - Yes