Melbourne Victory vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2023

Melbourne Victory play host to Western United at AAMI Park as round 20 of the Australian A-League comes to an end on Monday.
Both Melbourne outfits will be looking to claim local bragging rights in a fresh edition of the Westgate Derby and this makes for an exciting watch.
Melbourne Victory were denied their first away win of the year as they fell to a 1-0 loss against 10-man Sydney FC two Fridays ago.
The Victory have now gone six straight games without a win on the road, losing five and claiming one draw since a 1-0 win at Macarthur FC on December 11.
However, Steve Corica’s men now return to AAMI Park, where they are on a three-game unbeaten run, picking up seven points from a possible nine.
Meanwhile, Western United turned in a resilient team performance last time out when they came from behind to claim a 2-1 win over Perth Glory.
This followed a 3-1 win over Newcastle Jets on February 25 which saw their three-game losing streak come to an end.
With 22 points from 19 matches, John Aloisi’s side are currently 10th in the A-League table, two points and two places above Monday’s hosts.
Melbourne Victory vs Western United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With seven wins from the last 13 meetings between the teams, Western United boast a superior record in the history of the Westgate Derby.
- Melbourne Victory have picked up four wins in that time, while two games have ended all square.
- Aloisi’s men are currently on a three-game winning streak against Melbourne Victory, stretching back to a 1-0 loss in May 2022.
- The Victory are unbeaten in their last three home matches, picking up two wins and one draw since the start of February.
- Western United are winless in four of their last five away matches, with a 3-1 victory at Newcastle Jets on February 25 being the exception.
Melbourne Victory vs Western United Prediction
While Western United have kick-started a late charge for the playoffs places, they are in for a tough 90 minutes at AAMI Park, where Melbourne Victory are on a three-game unbeaten run.
We predict a thrilling derby showdown with both sides canceling out each other’s efforts.
Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-1 Western United
Melbourne Victory vs Western United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of the last eight meetings between the teams)
Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in five of their last six clashes)