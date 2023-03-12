Melbourne Victory vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2023

Melbourne Victory play host to Western United at AAMI Park as round 20 of the Australian A-League comes to an end on Monday.

Both Melbourne outfits will be looking to claim local bragging rights in a fresh edition of the Westgate Derby and this makes for an exciting watch.

Melbourne Victory were denied their first away win of the year as they fell to a 1-0 loss against 10-man Sydney FC two Fridays ago.

The Victory have now gone six straight games without a win on the road, losing five and claiming one draw since a 1-0 win at Macarthur FC on December 11.

However, Steve Corica’s men now return to AAMI Park, where they are on a three-game unbeaten run, picking up seven points from a possible nine.

Meanwhile, Western United turned in a resilient team performance last time out when they came from behind to claim a 2-1 win over Perth Glory.

This followed a 3-1 win over Newcastle Jets on February 25 which saw their three-game losing streak come to an end.

With 22 points from 19 matches, John Aloisi’s side are currently 10th in the A-League table, two points and two places above Monday’s hosts.

Melbourne Victory vs Western United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 13 meetings between the teams, Western United boast a superior record in the history of the Westgate Derby.

Melbourne Victory have picked up four wins in that time, while two games have ended all square.

Aloisi’s men are currently on a three-game winning streak against Melbourne Victory, stretching back to a 1-0 loss in May 2022.

The Victory are unbeaten in their last three home matches, picking up two wins and one draw since the start of February.

Western United are winless in four of their last five away matches, with a 3-1 victory at Newcastle Jets on February 25 being the exception.

Melbourne Victory vs Western United Prediction

While Western United have kick-started a late charge for the playoffs places, they are in for a tough 90 minutes at AAMI Park, where Melbourne Victory are on a three-game unbeaten run.

We predict a thrilling derby showdown with both sides canceling out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-1 Western United

Melbourne Victory vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of the last eight meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in five of their last six clashes)

