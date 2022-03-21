Melbourne Victory vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Western United lock horns with Melbourne Victory on Wednesday. Both teams have been fairly impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory are in sixth place in the A-League standings and have slumped after a good start to their campaign. The hosts held Melbourne City to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Western United, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The away side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Sydney FC and will want to bounce back in this match.

Melbourne Victory vs Western United Head-to-Head

Western United have a slight edge over Melbourne Victory and have won four out of eight matches played between the two teams. Melbourne Victory have managed three victories against Western United and will need to level the scales on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Melbourne Victory. Western United were well below their best on the day and will need to step up this week.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: D-D-W-W-L

Western United form guide in the A-League: L-D-W-W-W

Melbourne Victory vs Western United Team News

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Rai Marchan made his comeback against Melbourne City but might not be risked again in this fixture. Roderick Miranda has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Rai Marchan

Suspended: None

Western United have a point to prove

Western United

Sebastian Pasquali and Rhys Bozinovski are injured and will not be included in the squad this week. Western United are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Sebastian Pasquali, Rhys Bozinovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Western United Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Kelava; Jason Davidson, Roderick Miranda, Matthew Spiranovic, Jason Geria; Joshua Brilliante, Jay Barnett; Ben Folami, Jake Brimmer, Marco Rojas; Nicholas D’Agostino

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Josh Risdon; Steven Lustica, Neil Kilkenny; Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti, Lachlan Wales; Aleksandar Prijovic

Melbourne Victory vs Western United Prediction

Western United have been in excellent form this season and could potentially win their first league title in the coming months. The away side suffered a stunning defeat against Sydney FC over the weekend and will need to get their campaign back on track in this fixture.

Melbourne Victory have a few issues to address at the moment and will need to play out of their skins in this match. Western United are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-3 Western United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi