Melbourne Victory vs Wrexham Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11th 2025

Melbourne Victory will lock horns against Wrexham at Marvel Stadium in a pre-season friendly on Friday. The Red Dragons will play for the first time since May, when they signed off for the 2024-25 campaign with a 2-0 win over Lincoln City. They secured promotion to the EFL Championship after securing a second-place finish in the League One table.
Victory will play for the first time since a narrow 1-0 loss to local rivals Melbourne City in the A-League Grand Final in May. They played four times in the pre-season in 2024, recording three wins.
The Red Dragons concluded last season on a 10-game unbeaten streak and will look to continue that form here. They will conclude their preseason tour with games against Sydney and Wellington Phoenix.
Melbourne Victory vs Wrexham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- Victory have played British teams twice in the preseason thus far, suffering defeats against Manchester United and Liverpool. They met United in 2022 and suffered a 4-1 loss.
- The Red Dragons will take on an Australian team for the first time.
- Big V have seen conclusive results in their last four games, with two wins and two losses. Notably, they have failed to score in the two defeats in that period.
- The Red Dragons have suffered just one loss in their last 14 games in all competitions. They have registered nine wins in that period while keeping 10 clean sheets.
- The Robins went unbeaten in the pre-season last season, winning three of the five friendlies. Notably, they drew the meetings against Premier League club Chelsea and Bournemouth.
Melbourne Victory vs Wrexham Prediction
Big V had lost two of their final three games of the 2024-25 season, scoring and conceding two goals in these games. They have conceded six goals while scoring just once in two meetings against British teams thus far and will look to improve upon that record.
The Red Dragons have scored at least two goals in six of their last eight games and will look to continue that form here. Captain James McClean and Jay Rodriguez will lead the lineup here, while new signings Danny Ward and striker Ryan Hardie have also been included in the squad.
Victory parted ways with key players in the offseason, while Nishan Velupillay and Reno Piscopo have been left out of the squad. With that in mind and considering the Red Dragons' current form, we back the Welsh team to record a comfortable win.
Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-2 Wrexham
Melbourne Victory vs Wrexham Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Wrexham to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes