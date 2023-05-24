Melgar vs Atletico Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2023

FBC Melgar and Atletico Nacional will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores Group H fixture on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Alianza Lima in the Peruvian League last weekend. Pabo Magnin and Bernardo Cuesta scored either side of Pablo Sabbag's equalizer, with the winning goal coming in the fifth minute of injury time.

Atletico Nacional, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Deportivo Pasto. Juan Tabares put the visitors ahead just past the hour mark, while Darwin Lopez stepped off the bench to level matters with his first touch in the sixth minute of injury time.

The Colombian champions will turn their attention back to the continent. Their last Libertadores fixture saw them share the spoils in a 2-2 draw on home turf against Olimpia Asuncion. FBC Melgar suffered a harrowing 4-1 defeat away to Patronato.

The defeat saw the Peruvians drop to fourth spot in the group with one point to their name. Atletico Nacional lead the way, having garnered seven points from three games.

Melgar vs Atletico Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Nacional claimed a 3-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

Six of FBC Melgar's last eight games have produced three goals or more.

Seven of Atletico Naciona's last eight fixtures in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

FBC Melgar have scored at least two goals in each of their last four home games in all competitions.

Atletico Nacional have lost just one of their last 12 away games in all competitions.

Melgar vs Atletico Nacional Prediction

FBC Melgar have put up a disappointing showing in the Libertadores so far and could find themselves eliminated from the competition after this round of matches.

Atletico Nacional are in pole position to qualify as group winners and a win here would consolidate their grip on top spot. The Colombian champions have been on a fine run of form in away games, having lost just one of their last 12 games on the road.

FBC Melgar have been rampant in attack in front of their fans and the Nacional defense could have a hard time shutting them out. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Melgar 2-2 Atletico Nacional

Melgar vs Atl. Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

