Melgar vs Aurora Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th February 2024

Melgar will play host to Aurora at Estadio Monumental de la UNSA in the CONMEBOL Libertadores on Thursday.

Melgar vs Aurora Preview

The 2024 Copa Libertadores qualifying stage is underway, with the return legs of the first stage set for this weekend. Aurora snatched a 1-0 win in the first leg through a 45th-minute effort from Martín Alaniz. Melgar were able to avoid further goals despite a chaotic second half and will hope to overturn the slim advantage at home.

El Dominó defeated Alianza Atlético 1-0 in the Peruvian Primera División on Saturday to stem a three-game losing streak that began on January 27. Building on that victory will be crucial to their qualification for the second stage. The 1-0 outcome in the first leg leaves the tie open for both sides.

Aurora will head to the city of Arequipa in Peru with an uncomfortable lead. They were hoping to snatch a reliable outcome, according to head coach Mauricio Soria, but it did not materialize. Defending a 1-0 advantage in the second leg would be “suicidal”, said the coach. He claimed his team would play to win and not to avoid a defeat.

El equipo del pueblo are prepping for the Bolivian Primera División new season, set for kick-off on February 16. The visitors boast six wins in their last eight clashes in all competitions. Aurora are visiting Estadio Monumental for the first time. They have lost thrice and won twice in their last five matches on the road.

Melgar vs Aurora Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Melgar have won five times in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Melgar have scored six goals and conceded eight in their last five matches in all competitions.

Melgar are yet to progress beyond the group stage of the CONMEBOL Libertadores.

Aurora are appearing in the CONMEBOL Libertadores for the third time as opposed to seven for Melgar.

Melgar have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Aurora have won four times and lost once.

Melgar vs Aurora Prediction

Melgar will be counting on their talisman Bernardo Cuesta for this campaign. The Argentine striker finished as second top scorer in the 2023 Peruvian Primera División with 17 goals.

Aurora will keep faith in Jair Reinoso, who scored 18 goals for the side in the Bolivian Primera División last season.

Melgar come into the match as the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Melgar 3-1 Aurora

Melgar vs Aurora Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Melgar to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Melgar to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Aurora to score - Yes