Melgar vs Cuiaba prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022 

The 2022 Copa Sudamericana continues this week and will see Melgar host Cuiaba at the Estadio de la UNSA on Thursday in their final group stage game.

Melgar shook off their opening day defeat to pick up three straight wins in the competition before falling to a 1-0 defeat to the 10-man Racing Club last time out. Their disappointing loss to the Argentinian side saw them surrender the top spot in the group and take the qualification race out of their hands.

The hosts sit second in Group B with nine points from five games. They need a win on Thursday while hoping Racing Club drop points to secure the knockout spot.

In contrast, Cuiaba won their first Copa Sudamericana game of the season before going on a three-game losing streak in the competition. They returned to winning ways last time out as they beat River Plate 2-1 via a brace from Corinthians loanee Andre Luis.

Cuiaba have picked up six points from five games so far and sit third in the group. Their continental run is over and they will play Thursday's game merely as a formality.

Melgar vs Cuiaba Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the second meeting between Melgar and Cuiaba. The two sides faced off for the first time in the reverse fixture last month, which the Brazilian club won 2-0.

Melgar Form Guide (Copa Sudamericana): L-W-W-W-L

Cuiaba Bragantino Form Guide (Copa Sudamericana): W-L-L-L-W

Melgar vs Cuiaba Team News

Melgar

The home side are set to be without the services of Pedro Ibanez and Alex Edwin Gomez on Thursday as the two men are injured.

Injured: Pedro Ibanez, Alexi Edwin Gomez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cuiaba

Camilo is set to miss out on the midweek clash due to an injury, while Elton is a major doubt for this one as he has been out of action for weeks with fitness concerns.

Injured: Camilo

Doubtful: Elton

Suspended: None

Melgar vs Cuiaba Predicted XI

Melgar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jorge Cabezudo; Alejandro Ramos, Leonel Galeano, Alec Deneumostier, Paolo Reyna; Alexis Arias, Horacio Orzan, Martín Pérez Guedes; Luis Iberico, Cristian Bordacahar, Bernado Cuesta

Cuiaba Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Alan Empereur, Uendel; Marcão Silva, Pepê; Felipe Marques, Valdívia, Alesson; Jenison

Melgar vs Cuiaba Prediction

Melgar are in strong form at the moment, winning all but one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They have a 100% winning record on home turf in 2022 and will be relishing their chances ahead of Thursday's game.

Cuiaba, on the other hand, have won just one of their last eight games across all competitions and two of their last 12. The hosts are in better form and should win here.

Prediction: Melgar 2-1 Cuiaba

