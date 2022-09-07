Melgar vs Independiente Valle prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

Melgar will host Independiente Valle in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal on Wednesday.

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie, having secured a 3-0 victory in the first leg last week. Richard Schunke, Lorenzo Farevelli and Lautaro Diaz found the back of the net to put the Ecuadorians in the driving seat.

Los Negriazules followed up their continental exertions with a 2-1 defeat at Deportivo Cuenca in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro. They took the lead through Fernando Gaibor in the 19th minute, but second-half strikes from Bruno Duarte and Lucas Mancinelli helped the hosts clinch a comeback win.

Melga will now look to overturn three three-goal deficit to face either Atletico GO or Sao Paulo in the final.

Melgar vs Independiente Valle Head-to-Head

The two teams clashed in Group 5 of the 2016 Copa Libertadores. Del Valle won both legs with a 3-0 aggregate score en route finishing second in the group, behind Atletico-MG.

Their first leg meeting last week against Melgar ended in a 3-0 victory for the Ecuadorian champions, who will look to seal the deal in the return leg.

Melgar form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Independiente Valle form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Melgar vs Independiente Valle Team News

Melgar

Pedro Ibanez and Kenji Cabrera are both unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Pedro Ibanez, Kenji Cabrera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Independiente Valle

Nicolas Previtali is a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Injured: Nicolas Previtali

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Melgar vs Independiente Valle Predicted XIs

Melgar (4-5-1): Carlos Caceda (GK); Paolo Lea, Leonel Galeano, Alec Deneumostier, Elias Ramos; Horacio Orzan, Martin Perez, Walter Tandazo, Alexis Arias, Cristian Bordacahar; Bernardo Cuesta

Independiente Valle (5-3-2): Wellington Preciado (GK); Jhoanner Chavez, Luis Vega, Richard Schunke, Mateo Carabajal, Matias Cordero; Fernando Gaibor, Lorenzo Faravelli, Marco Angulo; Jonatan Bauman, Junior Sornoza

Melgar vs Independiente Valle Prediction

Independiente Valle hold all the chips in the tie and are likely to defend deeply to protect their three-goal advantage. Melgar have to go all-out in attack, which could leave them susceptible to being caught out.

Melgar have a strong record in front of their fans, so Los Rojinegros could claim a win on the night but go out on aggregate.

Prediction: Melgar 2-1 Independiente Valle

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav