Melgar vs Patronato Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6, 2023

Melgar and Patronato return to action in the Copa Libertadores when they square off at the Estadio Monumental Virgen de Chapi on Tuesday (June 6).

In what has been a disappointing campaign, both sides find themselves in the bottom half of Group H and now go head-to-head for a spot in the Copa Sudamericana.

Melgar were denied a third straight Primera Division victory on Thursday, as they were held to a Universidad Cesar Vallejo. While Mariano Soso’s side have hit their stride at home, they have endured an underwhelming campaign in the Copa Libertadores, where they're on a three-game losing streak.

Melgar are rooted to the bottom of Group H, picking up just one point from their opening four games.

Meanwhile, Patronato were sent crashing back to earth last time out, as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Agropecuario Argentino in the Argentine Primera Nacional.

That followed a 1-0 win over Almagro on May 28, which snapped their run of back-to-back defeats. Like Tuesday's hosts, Patronato have also been poor in the Copa Libertadores, picking up three points heading into the final two games.

Melgar vs Patronato Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, with the Patronato securing an emphatic 4-1 win in May’s reverse fixture.

Melgar have lost their last three Copa Libertadores games, scoring twice and conceding eight times.

Patronato have lost five of their last six away games, with a 1-0 win at Club Atletico All Boys on April 23.

Melgar have managed just one win in their last four games across competitions, losing twice and drawing once since mid-May.

Melgar vs Patronato Prediction

Patronato have struggled in recent weeks, losing three of their last four games. Melgar, meanwhile, are in a much better run of form, so they should make use of their home advantage to pick up a narrow win.

Prediction: Melgar 2-1 Patronato

Melgar vs Patronato Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melgar

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Melgar’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of the hosts’ last five outings.)

