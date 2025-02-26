Melgar vs Tolima Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2025 

FBC Melgar and Deportes Tolima square off in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores qualification tie on Thursday at the Estadio Monumental Virgen de Chapi.

The hosts hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 away win in the first leg in Colombia last week. Kenji Cabrera broke the deadlock in the 36th minute, and his goal helped Melgar leave with the win.

Melgar followed up their continental victory wth a 2-1 comeback home win over Allanzza Atletico in the Peruvian Liga 1. They went into the break with a deficit. thanks to Jeremy Canela's 32nd-minute strike. Leonel Gonzalez equalised with six minutes left in regulation time before Cristian Bordacahar scored a dramatic winner in the ninth minute of injury time.

Deportes, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless home draw with America De Cali in the Colombian Primera A.

Melgar vs Tolima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Tolima's six games across competitions this season have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Melgar have made a four-game winning start to the season.

Five of Tolima's six competitive games this season have produced less than nine corners.

Melgar are unbeaten in 13 games across competitions since August 2024, winning nine.

Melgar's last three victories have come by one-goal margins.

Melgar vs Tolima Prediction

Melgar were largely outplayed in the first leg, conceding 65% possession and 14 shots on goal. However, they did enough to leave with a win and will aim to complete the job in front of their fans.

Tolima, meanwhile, are winless in three games, with their loss in last week's first leg the sole defeat they have suffered in six games this season, winning two. Their games have been low-scoring affairs, but they need to score at least two goals without reply to advance to the next round.

Expect the hosts to claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Melgar 1-0 Tolima

Melgar vs Tolima Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Melgar to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

