Netherlands 3-0 Georgia: 5 Talking Points as Memphis Depay steers Oranje to a comprehensive win | International Friendlies 2020-21

The Netherlands beat Georgia 3-0 in their final friendly fixture ahead of the commencement of UEFA Euro 2020.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring early on from the penalty spot. Georgia pushed hard for an equalizer, but the Dutch showed great resilience at the back.

The Netherlands doubled their advantage after the restart as Wout Weghorst scored following some tidy work by Frenkie de Jong and Depay in the build-up. The hosts put the game to bed as Ryan Gravenberch scored their third goal of the night.

On that note, let's take a look at the talking points from the game:

#1. Memphis Depay stole the show for Netherlands

Depay celebrates after setting up Weghorst

Memphis Depay is in the form of his life. The Lyon star scored one and set up another in the Netherlands' 3-0 victory. Depay has now scored seven goals and assisted thrice in his last seven appearances for the national team.

The Netherlands will be banking on him to continue his red-hot form in the Euros. Depay is their main man up-front and his performances prove why FC Barcelona are so eager to get him on board.

Three goals in two matches - and counting 🔥#NEDGEO pic.twitter.com/V9f8SeYuOx — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 6, 2021

#2. Frank de Boer still has a lot of work to do

Frank de Boer

Frank de Boer has been at the center of a lot of criticism recently. He has been under immense pressure to drive this squad forward since Ronald Koeman's departure last year.

Although there have been some positive developments, De Boer has a long way to go.

De Boer needs to work on his side's fludity and transition if they are to seriously challenge the big guns for the Euros. Moreover, this Dutch side lack the spark in the midfield.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava