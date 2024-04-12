“Messi was also asked to go” - When Lionel Messi’s former agent admitted he was ‘tempted’ to join Premier League club in 2003

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi's former agent has confirmed rumors that the Argentine great could have left the Spanish giants as a teenager. Messi spent the first 17 years of his career at the Nou Camp, where he distinguished himself as one of the greatest ever.

Messi emerged from Barcelona's famed La Masia academy in the same age group as Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Pique, both of whom left as teenagers before returning. The Argentine superstar was one of the most highly-rated players in the academy, where he joined as a 13-year-old.

Lionel Messi saw teammate Fabregas leave the club for Arsenal aged just 16, and his former agent Fabian Soldini has now revealed that the Argentine was also on the radar of the Gunners. The agent told Marca that the then-youngster was tempted by a move to England in 2003, but ended up staying in Spain.

"[Messi] was tempted to go to Arsenal, but he didn't go. I remember the day that Cesc [Fabregas] asked to leave. Messi was also asked to go, but he didn't want to leave," Soldini said.

This revelation confirms Gerard Pique's claims, where he said that while he and Fabregas asked to leave for Manchester United and Arsenal, respectively, Messi had no interest in moving. Fabregas and Pique debuted for their new clubs as teenagers, and Messi went on to debut for Barcelona aged just 16.

Lionel Messi was wanted by multiple clubs throughout his time with the Spanish giants, as he became one of the best in the world. If he had consented to a move to England at age 16, his story may have been something entirely different from what it is.

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami keen to bounce back in MLS clash

Inter Miami are on a run of poor form, having failed to win any of their last five games and losing three, including both legs against Monterrey. The Herons suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Mexican outfit on Wednesday, April 10, leading to their elimination from the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Lionel Messi has just returned from injury, having missed four games with a hamstring strain. He featured for 45 minutes in his return against Colorado Rapids on April 6, where he scored in a 2-2 draw, and 90 minutes against Monterrey.

The Argentine legend is fully fit for the match against Sporting Kansas City on April 13 and is expected to feature from the start. He will have a key role to play if Inter Miami are to end their winless run.

