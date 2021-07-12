Lionel Messi reaches promised land, but Latin America falls short of Europe | Copa America 2021

When Rodrigo De Paul launched an angled ball into the Brazil penalty box in the Copa America 2021 final to Angel Di Maria, who deftly controlled it before placing it in the net, not many would have thought that this would be the game's only goal.

After all, only 22 minutes had elapsed in the Superclasico between the two most illustrious teams from the Latin American continent. These were teams that had won seven World Cups between them, teams that had produced some of the greatest stars of the beautiful game, including a certain Lionel Messi.

But the Copa America 2021 final was not going to be the dazzling skill-fest expected by fans still basking in the romance of a bygone era where jogo bonito was the ethos of Latin American football, as opposed to the more powerful variant of the sport traditionally practised by European giants.

Instead, the desperation to win from both sides, especially La Albiceleste, led to a glut of semi-violence, aggressive fouls and what Brazil coach Tite would later go on to describe as 'anti-football'. From beautiful football to anti-football, the South American game has seemingly traversed the entire spectrum of the sport.

Neymar, the Brazilian magician, was marked out of the Copa America 2021 final and fouled with alacrity by the likes of Giovanni Lo Celso, who seemed glad to get a yellow card for his troubles.

Messi, an artist of the game if ever there was one, did not fare much better after having had a stellar Copa America 2021 campaign. He fluffed his lines when presented with a rare opportunity. But in the end, Argentina were good value for their hard-earned 1-0 win, and their jubilation told the story.

Messi reached the successful end of a frustrating quest for silverware for his nation after a series of final losses. And Argentina ended a near three-decade drought of tournament wins.

Job well done, but where does that leave the proud continent in terms of the global game?

Copa America 2021 shows Europe might be too far ahead for now

A disheartened Neymar at Copa America Brazil 2021.

The game ended with Neymar in tears; the Selecao had, after all, lost their first competitive game since going down in the 2018 World Cup quarter-final to Belgium.

The defending champions had cantered to the final of a controversial Copa America 2021 they were criticised for hosting and being a part of and then expected to win. Brazil did create a few chances in the second half but were thwarted by the brilliant Emiliano Martinez, the standout keeper at Copa America 2021.

But what about the bigger picture for both these giants as well as other continental hopefuls like Uruguay? Can any of them realistically mount a challenge for the FIFA World Cup next year in Qatar?

On the basis of the evidence from Copa America 2021, that hardly seems possible. The skill/ power dichotomy that described continental football has clearly dissolved, as evidenced in an enthralling UEFA Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at the Wembley, won by the latter.

Europe seems to be the centre of both skill and power of the game. One reason behind this could be the unprecedented power and prestige of the juggernaut that is European club football. But as the brightest stars of South America play in Europe, the problems seem more intrinsic and systemic.

Things need to change and change quickly, and maybe Latin American football needs to return to what made it world beaters: pure and dazzling skill. After all, they keep producing geniuses.

It was not just Messi or Neymar; the little flick by another underrated virtuoso. Di Maria (who got a much-deserved winners' medal on the night) in controlling the ball for his goal gave us a glimpse of what makes South American football special.

