“Messi cracked up” – Aguero opens up on private text message conversation with Lionel Messi after Inter Miami move

Sergio Aguero has revealed that he has started taunting Lionel Messi over the position of his new club, Inter Miami. He claims that the Argentine has vowed to get them away from the bottom in their MLS conference and make it to the playoffs.

Inter Miami are at the rock bottom of the Eastern Conference table after 16 matches. They have won just five and lost 11, which led to the club sacking manager Phil Neville earlier this week.

Speaking to ESPN Argentina, Aguero revealed that he is joking with Messi over the MLS side's form. The new signing is not expected to make his debut until the August return, but has set his sights on helping the club make it to the playoffs. He said:

"I spoke to Messi yesterday, I sent him a message with a screenshot of the Eastern Conference standings and I said: ‘Your team is behind! You have to move up to 8th/9th!’ Messi cracked up. He said, ‘We have to make the playoffs!'"

ESPN have reported that Inter Miami re planning to hire Tata Martino as the new manager this month.

Lionel Messi was unhappy at PSG for 2 years

Lionel Messi has revealed that he was unhappy at PSG for the two seasons he was there. He claimed that he wanted to rediscover joy in his life and wanted to enjoy it with his family, and hence leaving Paris was needed.

The Argentine added that he did not want to sit and wait for Barcelona's decision as it was leaving a lot hanging in the balance. The FIFA World Cup winner wanted to get back to his best soon and told SPORT:

"I had two years where I was so unhappy on a personal level that I didn't enjoy it. I had that month that was spectacular for me because of winning the World Cup, but apart from that, it was a difficult period for me. I want to rediscover joy, enjoy my family, my children, the day-to-day... And that's why the decision for Barcelona didn't happen."

Lionel Messi played 75 matches for PSG in his two seasons and scored 32 times. The Argentine also added 35 assists to his name despite having a poor first season with just 11 goals in all competitions.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes