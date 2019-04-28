×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Messi-inspired Barca seal another La Liga title

IANS
NEWS
News
28   //    28 Apr 2019, 10:22 IST
IANS Image
BARCELONA, Feb. 3, 2019 (Xinhua) -- FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (L) competes during a Spanish La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Valencia in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 2, 2019. (Xinhua/Joan Gosa/IANS)

Barcelona, April 28 (IANS) Barcelona needed just one goal by Lionel Messi to take the La Liga title for the 26th time in a wild match that saw Levante fighting to the end.

The player from Rosario, who began the game on the bench, led the victory Barcelona needed to celebrate another title with its fans against a rival that never gave up, reports Efe news agency.

Without Messi, who is headed for the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League next week, Barca started out determined to assure their La Liga championship in the first half.

The Argentine's teammates did not hold back. They ruled the ball and pressured Levante all the way. They had one chance after another and if Levante did not end the first half trailing on the scoreboard it was thanks to Aitor Fernandez.

Faced with the Barca whirlwind, the Basque goalkeeper was a lifesaver for his teammates. Already at minute 2 he kicked away a shot by Luis Suarez, but then Philippe Coutinho came back with some brilliant moves. However a superb and constant intervention by Aitor kept the score at 0-0.

The ex-Liverpool player kept up the attack in every way possible - with a long low shot, a drive into the area with a pass from Arthur Melo and a somewhat weak header. But in every case he came up against the rival goalkeeper, and then it was the crossbar that bounced back his powerful penalty kick at five minutes from halftime.

A shot by Suarez, Barcelona's most active player at the time, was also repelled by the visiting keeper.

Levante, always on defense, was looking for the chance of a counterattack, but both Pique and Lenglet halted its timid attempts to move into their area.

Coutinho was the star of the first half then Valverde substituted him in the second half.

Advertisement

Enter Messi, as active as Coutinho had been in the first half. Despite the stout Levante defense, the Argentine moved through it as easily as a fish through the water.

But Levante survived. In the second half it looked for more speed with the entry of Morales, but the chances to score failed to materialize.

The Camp Nou team was getting impatient and Dembele went on the attack but lost the ball, which was fortunately controlled by Vidal with his head. The ball reached Messi who, from inside the area, blasted a left-footer past Aitor to make the score 1-0 at minute 61.

And the first shouts of "Champions!" broke out.

A minute after Messi's score, Borja Mayoral sought the tie, but in a one-on-one, Ter Stegen rose up and blocked the shot with his chest.

With the La Liga title locked up and a finalist in the Copa del Rey, Barca can now concentrate on the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Liverpool next Wednesday at Camp Nou.

And they can still dream of winning all three of those grand titles this year.

Advertisement
Barcelona move step closer to La Liga title
RELATED STORY
La Liga News: Barcelona don't need to win against Levante to secure league title
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: Match prediction today - La Liga predictions and more
RELATED STORY
Barca keep rolling in La Liga with win over Rayo
RELATED STORY
La Liga: Sevilla and Betis tipped to seal Europa League spots
RELATED STORY
La Liga: Ranking Every Dutchman To Play For Barcelona
RELATED STORY
La Liga: Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad: Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo sets a new record as Juventus seal the Serie A title
RELATED STORY
3 of the worst January transfers in La Liga 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Barca star on the brink of astonishing achievement
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us