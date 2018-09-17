"Messi is God": 18 greatest quotes about Barcelona star

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

Occasionally, the footballing world is blessed with a generational talent. One of which the world cannot seem to have enough of is Barcelona forward Lionel Messi. 18 years ago today a young boy named Lionel Messi arrived at FC Barcelona's La Masia.

In that time, the diminutive Argentine has played 643 games, scored 556 goals, made 215 assists and won 33 trophies. As we celebrate the Argentine's birthday, here's our pick of the 18 most wittiest, eloquent and most profound pieces of wisdom about one of the undisputed greats of football history:

1.Samuel Eto'o

"Messi is God, as a person and even more as a player. I knew him when he was a boy and I’ve watched him grow. He deserves it all."

2.Hristo Stoichkov

"Once they said they can only stop me with a pistol. Today you need a machine gun to stop Messi."

3.Radomir Antic

"Messi is the Mozart of football."

4.Xavi

"It is clear that Messi is on a level above all others. Those who do not see that are blind." -

5.Luis Figo

"For me, to watch Messi play is a pleasure – it’s like having an orgasm – it’s an incredible pleasure." -

6.Carles Puyol

"This Barca will be remembered as Messi’s Barca. He’s well above anything else I’ve ever seen. He’s an alien."

7.Johan Cruyff

"For the world of football, Messi is a treasure because he is a role model for children around the world… Messi will be the player to win the most Ballons d’Or in history. He will win five, six, seven. He is incomparable. He’s in a different league."

8.Arda Turan

"I have never seen anyone like Leo Messi. He is a miracle from God! I like it when he does his things on the field. It's not jealousy - I feel good, for instance, when he nutmegs someone."

9.Javier Mascherano

"Although he may not be human, it’s good that Messi still thinks he is."

10.Ray Hudson

"They tell me that all men are equal in God’s eyes, this player makes you seriously think about those words."

11.Romario

"Newton and Einstein had a certain level of autism - I hope that, like them, Messi surpasses himself every day and continues to give us his beautiful brand of football."

12.Josep Maria Bartomeu

"Life with Leo is prettier, of another colour."

13.Antonio Lobo Antunes

"There are three or four important things in life: books, friends, women… and Messi."

14.Sandro Rosell

"Barca will never have a player like Messi again. Messi’s greatness is present on and off the field of play."

15.Victoria Azarenka

"Seeing Messi play is like watching a video game… What Messi does on a football field is simply unthinkable… The way he walks from side to side, and once he sees an opportunity, he simply creates magic."

16.Franck Ribery

"Messi is class. There is him, and then there is the rest. What he does is extraordinary."

17.Thiago Alcantara

"We give him the ball and stand back and watch. People often say to me they saw Pele and Maradona play. In the future, I will be able to say I saw Messi play."

18.Zinedine Zidane

"He is always going forwards. He never passes the ball backwards or sideways. He has only one idea, to run towards the goal. So as a football fan, just enjoy the show."