'Messi is the complete package': Former Real Madrid star gives his verdict on Messi-Maradona comparisons

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 247 // 19 Mar 2019, 10:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Argentina v South Korea: Group B - 2010 FIFA World Cup

What's the story?

Former World Cup winner and Real Madrid star Jorge Valdano has given his verdict on the debate surrounding his two compatriots - Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, stating that he would never say that one is better than the other.

In case you didn't know...

Valdano, also nicknamed 'The Philosopher of Football', is no stranger to winning titles, having played a pivotal role in Argentina's 1986 FIFA World Cup win after finding himself on the scoresheet of the historic game. He has also lifted two league titles and two UEFA Cups with Real Madrid.

In Argentina's football history are also Maradona and Messi, who are often compared to determine who is truly the country's greatest footballer. While Maradona has led his home country to an international title, the feat remains one of Messi's most criticized shortcomings which have prompted some to even dismiss his individual and club achievements.

The heart of the matter

Valdano has now given his thoughts on the matter stating that while the two players played in two different generations, Messi appears to be the more complete footballer.

Speaking to Onda Cera (via Marca), he said:

"I will never say that Messi is better than Maradona and vice versa. It is very difficult to compare the two players when they both played in very different eras. They are both equally as talented as each other."

"Diego Maradona was more artistic, more passionate. But Messi is the complete package."

"Maradona would still be unstoppable in this day and age, just as Pele, Alfredo [Di Stefano] and Johan [Cruyff] would."

The former Blancos star added that while Barcelona would still be successful without their captain, they would not have achieved all the things they have without his presence.

What's next?

After registering a win over Real Betis on Sunday, Barcelona will face Espanyol in La Liga on March 30.

Advertisement