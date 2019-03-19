×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Messi is the complete package': Former Real Madrid star gives his verdict on Messi-Maradona comparisons

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
247   //    19 Mar 2019, 10:02 IST

Argentina v South Korea: Group B - 2010 FIFA World Cup
Argentina v South Korea: Group B - 2010 FIFA World Cup

What's the story?

Former World Cup winner and Real Madrid star Jorge Valdano has given his verdict on the debate surrounding his two compatriots - Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, stating that he would never say that one is better than the other.

In case you didn't know...

Valdano, also nicknamed 'The Philosopher of Football', is no stranger to winning titles, having played a pivotal role in Argentina's 1986 FIFA World Cup win after finding himself on the scoresheet of the historic game. He has also lifted two league titles and two UEFA Cups with Real Madrid.

In Argentina's football history are also Maradona and Messi, who are often compared to determine who is truly the country's greatest footballer. While Maradona has led his home country to an international title, the feat remains one of Messi's most criticized shortcomings which have prompted some to even dismiss his individual and club achievements.

The heart of the matter

Valdano has now given his thoughts on the matter stating that while the two players played in two different generations, Messi appears to be the more complete footballer.

Speaking to Onda Cera (via Marca), he said:

"I will never say that Messi is better than Maradona and vice versa. It is very difficult to compare the two players when they both played in very different eras. They are both equally as talented as each other."
"Diego Maradona was more artistic, more passionate. But Messi is the complete package."
"Maradona would still be unstoppable in this day and age, just as Pele, Alfredo [Di Stefano] and Johan [Cruyff] would."

The former Blancos star added that while Barcelona would still be successful without their captain, they would not have achieved all the things they have without his presence.

What's next?

After registering a win over Real Betis on Sunday, Barcelona will face Espanyol in La Liga on March 30.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Argentina Football Lionel Messi Diego Maradona
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Former Real Madrid star gives his verdict on Messi-Maradona debate
RELATED STORY
Why Diego Maradona's repeated criticisms about Lionel Messi is unjust 
RELATED STORY
15 greatest quotes on Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Former Real Madrid manager gives his verdict on Ronaldo-Messi debate, says Messi is still ahead
RELATED STORY
Why Pele's criticism of Lionel Messi is unjust
RELATED STORY
Messi is the best in the world despite international shortcomings, says former Barcelona striker
RELATED STORY
Diego Maradona slams Lionel Messi and explains why he will never be a leader
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Lionel Messi will regain his dominance in the footballing world this season 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Lionel Messi Goals That Even Cristiano Ronaldo Would Applaud
RELATED STORY
How Lionel Messi is a man on a mission this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2019
18 Mar FIJ NEW 01:00 PM Fiji vs New Caledonia
18 Mar FIJ NEW 01:00 PM Fiji vs New Caledonia
Today MYA CHI 05:00 PM Myanmar vs Chinese Taipei
Today MYA CHI 05:00 PM Myanmar vs Chinese Taipei
21 Mar GER SER 01:15 AM Germany vs Serbia
21 Mar WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
21 Mar GER SER 01:15 AM Germany vs Serbia
21 Mar WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
21 Mar SAU UAE 07:15 PM Saudi Arabia vs UAE
21 Mar KOS DEN 11:30 PM Kosovo vs Denmark
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us