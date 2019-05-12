'Messi is undoubtedly the best player in the world, but I also admire Cristiano Ronaldo', says former Barcelona midfielder

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 240 // 12 May 2019, 12:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Former Barcelona star Gerard Deulofeu has revealed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo but has insisted that Lionel Messi is the best player in the world.

In case you didn't know...

Dubbed the 'new Messi' from a very young age, the talented midfielder has failed to live up to the sky high expectations. The 25-year-old had a roller-coaster career so far, moving from one place to another before finally finding his feet at Watford. Deulofeu came up from the ranks of La Masia and Barca B, but was loaned out to Everton for more game time.

Although the Spaniard impressed in his first season in the Premier League, the Catalan giants loaned him out to Sevilla, where Deulofeu endured one of his worst campaigns. The attacking midfielder moved to Everton again, this time on a permanent move, but switched to Milan a season later.

Barcelona finally activated his buy-back clause but Deulofeu failed to settle into the first team. The Spaniard was given hope by Watford with promises of more minutes on the pitch when they sealed a permanent move for the player.

Deulofeu has racked up 11 goals and 5 assists so far in all competitions for Watford this season. They are also in the final of the FA Cup, thanks to Deulofeu's sensational match winner in the semi-finals against Wolves.

The heart of the matter

Deulofeu has claimed that Lionel Messi remains football's finest and revealed that his idol is Ronaldinho.

Speaking to The Mirror, former Barcelona star said:

“It was great playing and ­training with some of the greatest players in the world,” he said. “Messi is undoubtedly the best player in the world, although I also admire Cristiano Ronaldo, who, though he is tremendously gifted, really works hard at his game.

“It was the same with my idol Ronaldinho, who could do anything with a football.”

Advertisement

What's next?

Watford will host West Ham tonight in their final Premier League fixture of the season.

They will hoping for an upset when they face Manchester City in the finals of FA Cup on Saturday.