"Messi is like Federer" - Daniil Medvedev makes interesting claim as he picks his favourite between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev recently made an interesting claim as he picked Lionel Messi as his favorite over Cristiano Ronaldo.

Medvedev is set to play Novak Djokovic in the final of the US Open later tonight. The Russian, who is currently No.3 in the ATP World Rankings, ended up comparing Messi with Roger Federer.

Speaking on an Instagram live, Medvedev said (quotes as per A Bola Portugal):

"I respect both of them. But Leo does things with the ball that Cristiano can't do. In this, Messi is like Federer. You don't understand how they do it."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the greatest footballers of the modern era.

More often than not, the GOAT debate comes down to personal preference. Medvedev has now shared his take on the matter.

PSG's Vitinha shared his honest take on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate

During their professional careers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had a few common teammates. PSG's Portuguese midfielder Vitinha is among them.

The player has been teammates with Messi at the club level and Ronaldo for his country. When quizzed who among the pair is better in his eyes, Vitinha said in a press conference (via O Jogo Portugal):

"[laughs] You really didn't think I was going to answer that question, did you? It's what I always say and it's not a bigotry, it's really a sincere answer: they're two separate players, they're two extraterrestrials, if that's what we can call it. I'm privileged, I'm one of the few who managed to play with both at the same time. That just allows me, there it is, to be privileged and, one day, tell my grandchildren that I could play with both of them and learn a lot, both with one and the other."

Ronaldo and Messi are currently in their late 30s. Despite their ripe ages, both superstars continue producing the goods for their respective clubs and countries.