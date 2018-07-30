Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Messi makes his dog go through what so many defenders have in games against him

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.22K   //    30 Jul 2018, 23:55 IST

Leo
Leo Messi messing around with his dog Hulk.

So many defenders over the years have had to go through the humiliation of having to take the ball of Lionel Messi and failing miserably. He is one of, if not the most, competent footballers at keeping the ball away from his opponents.

"Tied to a string" is a phrase you often hear when Messi has the ball at his feet, like so many professional footballers have found out in coming up against the Barcelona man.

Widely regarded as the Greatest of all time, Messi's ability to keep possession is second to none and unfortunately, it was his dog Hulk who bore the brunt of that recently.

Dogs love playing with a ball. We're all familiar with the fetching game that dogs around the globe are made to play by their respective owners, and they're more than happy to do it.

But Leo Messi isn't just your regular dog owner. Instead of throwing a ball and asking his dog to fetch it, recently the Argentine decided to make his dog go through the torture of trying to win the ball off his twinkling feet.

In a video uploaded by his wife on Instagram, the Argentine knocks it about a bit, prompting Hulk to get involved and attempt to disposes him.

The dog tries his best to take the ball from him, but Messi simply keeps dinking the ball over his dogs head and gives his a cruel lesson in the consequences of trying to that, something the best defenders in the world know all to well.

You can imagine players who've tried to do the same over the past couple of decades, sitting in their chairs and empathizing with the animal - who, if anything, came the closest anyone has in the past.

Did the dog do a better job than most defenders in world football? Let us know in the comments section below.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi
Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
"Played 38, Won 26, Drawn 12, Lost exactly none!"
5 Things you probably did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Top 5 times Messi saved Barcelona late in the game
RELATED STORY
5 Players that defined the last decade of FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi will not win the Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 probable attacking tridents for FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Five Greatest Hard Men to Play the Game (Football)
RELATED STORY
Tactics: How Barcelona could line up in attack without...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Lionel Messi Goals That Even Cristiano Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
7 times Lionel Messi proved that he too can be as dirty...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi may join Ronaldo in Italy soon, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us