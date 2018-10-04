Messi Masterclass 'one of the best performances ever', says Man United Legend

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

Lionel Messi has been at the forefront of world football for as long as we can remember. The five-time Ballon d'Or Winner is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time and he only furthered cemented his position as the most mesmerizing footballer in history by putting up one of the most scintillating displays in Europe's most elite competition.

Messi's love affair with England and English teams was only further intensified after he managed to find the back of the net twice, strike the same point on the upright twice, set up the other two goals for Barcelona and lit up New Wembley with passes that would be difficult to see when playing on the Play Station.

A wonderful performance by the Argentine got the whole world hypnotized by Messi's unending ability to shock and delight in equal measure.

A lot of pundits heaped praise on the Barcelona talisman, including someone who has felt the consequences of a Lionel Messi in full swing. Darren Fletcher, a BBC Pundit had seen his side Manchester United lose to Barcelona and Lionel Messi in the 2011 Champions League Final in a performance that was hailed as one of the finest of this century so far.

Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Final

And former Manchester United midfielder Fletcher was almost left lost for words after Messi’s performance against Spurs.

“What a performance from that man Messi, he could have had a hat-trick "It's an absolute masterclass from him, we used to talk about Paul Scholes performing like this but Messi was on another level tonight.”

"It was up there with one of the best performances I've seen and it was an absolute pleasure."

Messi and Suarez combined beautifully during the game, something that didn’t go unnoticed by Fletcher. He continued:

“Luis [Suarez] is playing for Lionel [Messi], he has so much respect for him.

“In a Liverpool shirt a few seasons ago, you can't see Suarez leaving the ball for anyone like he did twice for Messi tonight.

“Messi loves Suarez and Suarez loves Messi.”