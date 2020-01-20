Lionel Messi, Neymar, and more: The most in-form South American XI in football

Lionel Messi for Argentina

There is something very captivating about the manner in which South Americans play and master the sport of football. For them, football is more than just a sport, it is what they live and breathe. Brazil's native football style Ginga is a perfect example of how differently football is perceived by various cultures all over the globe. They play with an unquantifiable flair and look to spark life into games with moments of pure magic.

South American players have always had a major part to play in football right from time immemorial. Some of the biggest names to have ever played the game hail from South American countries such as Pele, Diego Maradonna, Ronaldo Nazario, and more recently, Lionel Messi.

Even though no country from this continent has won a World Cup in nearly 2 decades, there are a host of incredibly successful players from Brazil, Argentina, and more who have had an influence on European football. Here, we take a look at the best XI of South American players based on current form.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker

There was really no doubt about who the best South American goalkeeper in the world is. Liverpool's magnificent Alisson Becker has stolen the show since his move to Anfield and has significantly raised goalkeeping standards in the Premier League as well as Europe.

The Brazilian had a superb 2018/19 season with the Reds and went on to win the Golden Glove in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and the Copa America in the process. The former AS Roma man has continued to stake his claim to be the best in the world in his position with 8 clean sheets in 13 games this season, conceding just 5 goals in the process despite an injury on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Alisson in 2019:



Copa America winner ✔️

Champions League winner ✔️

Club World Cup winner ✔️

Yachine Trophy ✔️

FIFA goalkeeper of the year ✔️

FIFA TOTY ✔️

UEFA TOTY ✔️

Copa America TOTT ✔️

PL Golden Glove ✔️

Copa America Golden Glove ✔️

Joint high CL cleansheets ✔️ pic.twitter.com/ecEF1PKHKE — Brasil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) December 21, 2019

A defending Champions League and Copa America winner who is all but set to lift the Premier League title with Liverpool come May, Alisson is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment.

