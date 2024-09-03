“Messi plays another sport” - When Carlos Tevez offered opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Inter Miami striker Carlos Tevez once explained why his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi differed from Cristiano Ronaldo. Both Messi and Ronaldo are widely regarded as two of the best players to grace the beautiful game.

Despite being on the wrong side of 35, the two legends of the sport have scored goals - over 800 for club and country - and big titles galore for club and country and haven't shown any signs of stopping anytime soon.

Suarez - who first played with Messi at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020 - explained in a January 2018 interview with ESPN Argentina how the Argentinian was blessed with raw natural talent while Ronaldo had to work for it.

“Cristiano is totally different to Messi,” Tevez said (as per One Football). When Leo was starting out, he didn’t touch a gym. But Cristiano was there in the morning, afternoon and evening, all the time.

“Cristiano had to work and prepare himself to be the best, while, for Leo, it comes naturally. Those are the greatest differences that I see between the two best players on the planet. Messi plays another sport. For Messi to score three goals (in any given game) is normal.”

While Lionel Messi is currently out injured, Cristiano Ronaldo has made a superb start to the new season, scoring in all four games across competitions for Al-Nassr heading into the international break.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a sparkling start to his second full season with Al-Nassr, whom he joined on a free transfer in December 2022 after two decades in European football.

The 39-year-old has two goals and an assist apiece in two games each in the Saudi Super Cup - where Al-Nassr lost 4-1 to holders Al-Hilal in the final - and the Saudi Super League.

He will next be in action for Portugal in their UEFA Nations League opener against Croatia in Lisbon on Thursday. Roberto Martinez's side next take on Scotland - also in Lisbon - three days later.

Meanwhile, Messi has had an injury-plagued start to the year. After sustaining an ankle injury in Argentina's 1-0 extra time win over Colombia in the 2024 Copa America final in Miami, the 37-year-old has missed eight games across competitions for his club side Inter Miami. It's uncertain when he returns to action.

During Lionel Messi's absence, the Herons' Leagues Cup title defence ended in the Round of 16, but they lead the MLS Eastern Conference by eight points after 27 games.

