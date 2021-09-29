"Messi and Ronaldo are not as good as him" - 'unstoppable' Liverpool star hailed as the best player in the world

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has lauded Mohamed Salah as the best player in the world following the winger's explosive start to the season.

According to the Welshman, not even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo can challenge the Egyptian on current form.

"Right now, as we speak, who’s better than him?," Dean Saunders said of Mohamed Salah.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“Right now, who’s better than him? Eight goals in eight games from right-wing, he’s not playing down the middle. He looks unstoppable. There’s Messi and Ronaldo, who are on their own, but right now they’re not as good as Salah.” Dean Saunders on Mo Salah:“Right now, who’s better than him? Eight goals in eight games from right-wing, he’s not playing down the middle. He looks unstoppable. There’s Messi and Ronaldo, who are on their own, but right now they’re not as good as Salah.” #awlive [talksport] Dean Saunders on Mo Salah:



“Right now, who’s better than him? Eight goals in eight games from right-wing, he’s not playing down the middle. He looks unstoppable. There’s Messi and Ronaldo, who are on their own, but right now they’re not as good as Salah.” #awlive [talksport] https://t.co/e4Ng3nfX6s

"Eight goals in eight games from right-wing, he’s not playing down the middle. He just looks unstoppable.

"There’s Messi and Ronaldo who are on their own, but right now they’re not as good as Salah."

Saunders was asked to pick between Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo, and he didn't hesitate to mention the Liverpool winger. He said:

"Right now, Salah. It’s easy to say Ronaldo, but right now Salah looks like he’s going to score every week."

The Egyptian was the player of the match as Liverpool faced Porto in their second Champions League game of the season yesterday evening. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring with a beautiful strike just 18 minutes into the encounter.

He made it a brace with another fine finish in the 60th minute as the Reds earned a convincing 5-1 victory away from home.

Squawka Football @Squawka



85% pass accuracy

2 duels won

2 chances created

2 shots on goal

2 shots on target

2 goals

1 take-on attempted

1 foul won



Historical night for the Egyptian. Squawka News @SquawkaNews Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and James Milner have made way for Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino and Joe Gomez in Liverpool's clash against Porto. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and James Milner have made way for Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino and Joe Gomez in Liverpool's clash against Porto. Mohamed Salah's game by numbers vs. Porto:85% pass accuracy2 duels won2 chances created2 shots on goal2 shots on target2 goals1 take-on attempted1 foul wonHistorical night for the Egyptian. twitter.com/SquawkaNews/st… Mohamed Salah's game by numbers vs. Porto:



85% pass accuracy

2 duels won

2 chances created

2 shots on goal

2 shots on target

2 goals

1 take-on attempted

1 foul won



Historical night for the Egyptian. twitter.com/SquawkaNews/st…

Elsewhere, Lionel Messi also got his fair share of attention after scoring his first goal for PSG in their clash with Manchester City.

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo to perform his magic when Manchester United host Villareal at Old Trafford this evening.

Mohamed Salah has been a beast in front of goal this season

How does the Liverpool winger compare with Messi and Ronaldo this season?

There's no doubt Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo belong in an exclusive class, considering their performances and achievements over the last few years. But judging by current form, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say the iconic duo are well behind Mohamed Salah.

Also Read

To start with, Messi hasn't done much this season. The Argentine just contributed his first goal for PSG yesterday. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has had a better outing than the Argentine, having bagged four goals for Manchester United across all competitions.

Above the duo stands Salah, who has a record of eight goals and two assists to his name in eight appearances for Liverpool so far this season. It remains to be seen if the Egyptian can maintain his spectacular form throughout the campaign.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar