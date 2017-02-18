5 Greatest Goals of All Time - that were never scored

You all know the Greatest Goals ever scored - but do you the ones the Greatest that weren't?

by Anirudh Menon Top 5 / Top 10 18 Feb 2017, 18:44 IST

When they say everyone remembers the winners only they are right – you remember goals that went in, but do you remember the goals that never were? Ones where brilliant foreplay were followed by all sorts of heartbreakers – saves and near misses, balls floating inches away from goal, or clanging off the crossbar and of course the ones that were wrongly disallowed.

Let’s take a gander then, at 5 goals that ‘never were’, goals that could all have entered the list of Greatest Goal of All Time.. if only they had gone in.

Honourable Mentions

Rivaldo (BARCELONA vs Deportivo La Coruna)

Nobody remembers Rivaldo when we talk about the greats of the 90’s – maybe it’s because he was mardy old bugger who rarely smiled and always seemed to be complaining. But he was a true great of the modern game. This effort against Deportivo La Coruna doesn’t make it to the main list because Rivaldo’s effort ended up turning into an assist. But oh my... you will be hard pressed to find three more magical touches anywhere

Ronaldinho (PARIS ST. GERMAIN vs FC Lorient)

The magical Brazilian has scored a number of wonder goals, but this one – in his early years at Paris Saint-Germain could have been his greatest... if he had actually gotten a shot away before being closed by the goalkeeper and the covering defender.