'Messi's clothes were too big but he still left a trail of players behind him', says Ever Banega

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Semi Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Fellow Newell's Old Boys product Ever Banega has fondly recalled that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi always left a trail of players behind even when his clothes were too big for him during his time at the academy.

In case you didn't know...

Banega had the privilege of playing alongside Messi in the Argentina national team, with their first meeting dating back to the Barcelona star's time at Newell's Old Boys.

Messi, who recently returned to league action for the Blaugrana, is enjoying a great season, with 31 La Liga goals to his name already.

His most recent goal-scoring exploits were during the Catalan derby against Espanyol on Saturday night, when he scored a panenka free-kick and a late goal to take his overall tally in all competitions to 41. This means that the Argentine has scored forty or more goals in a staggering ten consecutive seasons.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Club 947 FM Radio in Argentina (via Goal), Banega recalled, "I was a year younger but I played against Leo's category because my old man was the coach. His clothes were too big for him but he still left a trail of bodies behind him. You could already see that spark."

"He was better than the others. Before, now and in the future, he will always be better than me."

The Sevilla man, who has not played for Argentina since the FIFA World Cup last summer, also addressed his return to the national team saying, "I don't see myself playing in the Copa America, or the World Cup again. But I do not close the doors to selection. If they want to call me up, they're welcome."

What's next?

Barcelona still hold a ten-point lead at the top of La Liga and will hope to extend it when they face Villarreal on Tuesday night.

